Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Trading Down 1.4%

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 240 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 242.50 ($2.98). Approximately 7,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 36,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.02).

Ten Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 234.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £168.99 million and a P/E ratio of 546.67.

Ten Entertainment Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th.

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

Featured Articles

