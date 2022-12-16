Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.39

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.39 and last traded at $64.60, with a volume of 21125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.10 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 901,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 334,727 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 431,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,120,000 after acquiring an additional 277,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Popular by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,787,000 after acquiring an additional 262,172 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.