Renette Youssef Sells 10,191 Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Stock

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) CMO Renette Youssef sold 10,191 shares of Velo3D stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $26,598.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,122.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VLD opened at $1.68 on Friday. Velo3D, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $313.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 78.43% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLD shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Velo3D in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Velo3D by 12.2% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Velo3D by 8.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 4.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

