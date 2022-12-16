Uniper (ETR:UN01) Trading 0.8% Higher

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €3.09 ($3.25) and last traded at €3.01 ($3.17). 848,129 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 633,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.99 ($3.14).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.32) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.74) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.32) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.21) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €3.90 and its 200 day moving average is €8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

