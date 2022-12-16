Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Trading Down 0.8%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. 16,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 51,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Birks Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Birks Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

