Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Shares Down 2.6%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 1,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $125.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.15.

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

