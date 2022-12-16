iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 55,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 77,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

iMetal Resources Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

