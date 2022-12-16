Carret Asset Management LLC Has $6.70 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

VZ stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

