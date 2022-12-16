Coho Partners Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $128,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 12,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,150 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 375,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.