Marlene A. Krumholz Acquires 400 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) VP Marlene A. Krumholz purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $13,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Central Securities Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $34.10 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $44.92.
Central Securities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Institutional Trading of Central Securities
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Securities (CET)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.