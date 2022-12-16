Marlene A. Krumholz Acquires 400 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) VP Marlene A. Krumholz purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $13,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Central Securities Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $34.10 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $44.92.

Central Securities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

About Central Securities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 1.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 5.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 2.0% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

