REV Group, Inc. (REVG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 13th

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

REV Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. REV Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NYSE:REVG opened at $12.77 on Friday. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.57 million, a P/E ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of REV Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of REV Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 563.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 46.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on REV Group to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on REV Group to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

