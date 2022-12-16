Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 28th

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 61,883 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

