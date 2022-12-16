Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 28th

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
