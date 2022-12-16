Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) to Issue — Dividend of $1.70 on December 29th

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.70 per share by the construction company on Thursday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:SUM opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.38. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $41.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 114.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 477,760 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 9.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,576,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,591,000 after purchasing an additional 386,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,885,000 after purchasing an additional 119,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $2,690,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Summit Materials Company Profile

SUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

