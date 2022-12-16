New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:NYMTZ)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:NYMTZ opened at $16.02 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
