New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:NYMTZ)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NYMTZ opened at $16.02 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $25.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

