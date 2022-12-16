TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TVK opened at C$25.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of C$21.11 and a 52-week high of C$28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.96.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

