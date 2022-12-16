TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
TerraVest Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TVK opened at C$25.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of C$21.11 and a 52-week high of C$28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.96.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
