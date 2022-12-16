JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (JFJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of JFJ opened at GBX 459.12 ($5.63) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 462.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 460.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £706.90 million and a PE ratio of -4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 408.50 ($5.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 675 ($8.28).
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.