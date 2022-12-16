JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (JFJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of JFJ opened at GBX 459.12 ($5.63) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 462.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 460.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £706.90 million and a PE ratio of -4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 408.50 ($5.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 675 ($8.28).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

