Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (HOVNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on January 15th

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HOVNP opened at $19.39 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19.
