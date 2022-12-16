Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Price Performance

BGB stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

