abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc (LON:ABD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust plc (LON:ABD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
ABD opened at GBX 276 ($3.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £292.09 million and a P/E ratio of 514.81. abrdn New Dawn Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 243 ($2.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 323 ($3.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 276.75.
