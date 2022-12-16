Cohort plc (CHRT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.25 on February 14th

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cohort Trading Up 4.7 %

LON:CHRT opened at GBX 482.55 ($5.92) on Friday. Cohort has a twelve month low of GBX 384 ($4.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 580 ($7.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 435.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 487.21. The company has a market cap of £199.66 million and a P/E ratio of 2,000.00.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Cohort in a research report on Wednesday.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

