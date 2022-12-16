Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.865 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 82.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW stock opened at $78.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,467,000 after purchasing an additional 35,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

