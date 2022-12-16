Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00 (ASX:KPG)

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 18th.
Kelly Partners Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.28, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
About Kelly Partners Group
