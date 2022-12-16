Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Shares Down 33.3%

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 1,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 4,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.
Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. Its products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.
