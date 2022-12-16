Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Trading Up 1.1%

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $169.00 and last traded at $169.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.20.

Webco Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.08. The company has a market capitalization of $133.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.53 million during the quarter.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

