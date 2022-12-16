Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.29

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 785884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Tesco Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.