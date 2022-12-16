Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.51

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Balfour Beatty Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.
Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Balfour Beatty (BAFYY)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.