Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.51

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.0737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

