BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.16

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.16 and last traded at $41.91, with a volume of 839906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAESY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.27) to GBX 1,100 ($13.50) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $913.75.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4706 per share. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $913,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE Systems

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.