Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.28

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 149303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.05.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Seasonings and Foods; Frozen Foods; and Healthcare and Others. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

See Also

