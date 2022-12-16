Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.30

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CUYTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €23.30 ($24.53) to €22.80 ($24.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($26.32) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Cuts Dividend

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th.

(Get Rating)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.