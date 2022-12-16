Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.09

Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 1076118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Slam Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Slam by 295.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Slam by 97.0% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Slam during the second quarter worth $120,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Slam during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Slam by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

