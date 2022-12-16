Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $104.40

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$104.40 and last traded at C$104.40, with a volume of 3218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$106.55.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Lassonde Industries from C$138.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$114.15.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

