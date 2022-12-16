Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at Echelon Wealth Partners

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FAF. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Fire & Flower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fire & Flower from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

Fire & Flower Stock Performance

TSE FAF opened at C$1.10 on Tuesday. Fire & Flower has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.14.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, and Digital Platform segments. The Retail segment sells cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.