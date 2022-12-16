AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.57

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 117542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AUDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $545.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,048,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 803,772 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,339,000 after purchasing an additional 550,973 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,208,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,226,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 230,484 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

