Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.35

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 582638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. HSBC lowered their price target on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 147.1% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186,741 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 372.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589,357 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 362.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares during the period. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $26,079,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

