First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.07

Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.07 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 8525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $135.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 902,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,321,985.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 902,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,321,985.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,306 shares of company stock valued at $196,941. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 33.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 75.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 233,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 100,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Stories

