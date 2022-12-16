Barclays Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $109.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $127.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.80. Progressive has a one year low of $99.28 and a one year high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 90.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,370 shares of company stock worth $10,778,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

