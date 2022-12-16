Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Up 38.1% in November

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARTW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $9.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.42. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.47%.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

