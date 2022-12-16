Apexigen’s (APGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Brookline Capital Management

Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Apexigen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Apexigen in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ APGN opened at $1.05 on Monday. Apexigen has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Apexigen in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Apexigen during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apexigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apexigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apexigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000.

Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

