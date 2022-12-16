Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Shares Down 23.1%

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 23.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 118,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 35,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.28.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

