China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Greenridge Global

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Greenridge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for China Automotive Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAAS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $205.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.56 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of China Automotive Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Stories

