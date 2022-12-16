Ark (ARK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49.10 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001698 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $49.10 million and $11.06 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000322 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005323 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004494 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005210 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 169,782,916 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

