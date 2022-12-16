Michael John Sullivan Buys 2,000 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,450.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.84 million. Analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

