Michael John Sullivan Buys 2,000 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,450.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Heartland Express Stock Performance
Shares of HTLD stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.58.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.84 million. Analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Heartland Express Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
