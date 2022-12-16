Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,910,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 10,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AVXL shares. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 5.4 %

About Anavex Life Sciences

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $650.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.71.

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.