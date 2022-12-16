Edgecoin Price Hits $1.00 (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005874 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $206.92 million and $32.89 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,820,599 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

