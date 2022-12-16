Beldex (BDX) Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $132.33 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.42 or 0.07124730 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00032759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00074640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00053470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022501 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

