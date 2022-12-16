BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

BayFirst Financial Price Performance

BayFirst Financial stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. BayFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $63.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get BayFirst Financial alerts:

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BayFirst Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $663,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $3,428,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

Featured Stories

