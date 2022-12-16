Peter Hume Chapman Sells 7,304 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $32,356.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IonQ Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of IONQ opened at $3.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $774.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.50. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IonQ by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the third quarter worth about $913,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the third quarter worth about $211,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the third quarter worth about $1,554,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

