Request (REQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Request (REQ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0874 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $87.41 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014085 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00042439 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005864 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00231125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08947174 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $964,717.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.