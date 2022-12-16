HitBTC Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $500,314.41 (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One HitBTC Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and $500,314.41 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HitBTC Token has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token launched on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

