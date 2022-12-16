Meter Governance Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00012353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $35.27 million and approximately $866,055.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005839 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001054 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,767,071 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

